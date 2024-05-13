Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Post understands an altercation broke out between two Preston players during the match.

An investigation is underway after a fight broke out at a cricket match in Preston.

Preston 1s were facing Vernon Carus 1s in a Palace Shield Premier Division fixture at Preston Cricket Club at South Meadow Lane.

It is understood no injuries were sustained as a result.

Vernon Carus won the game by 35 runs.

An altercation broke out between two players at Preston Cricket Club

A spokesman for the Lancashire Cricket Foundation and the Palace Shield said: “We are aware of the unfortunate events that transpired during a recent match at Preston Cricket Club.

“The Lancashire Cricket Foundation and the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield strongly condemn all forms of violence and aggressive behaviour, and we wish to reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of cricket.

”The matter is currently under thorough investigation in co-operation with MHA Palace Shield Competition officials.

“Our goal is to swiftly identify those responsible and ensure that they face appropriate consequences for their actions.

“Lancashire Cricket and the MHA Palace Shield upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards any violent and aggressive behaviour, and we are committed to enforcing this policy rigorously.