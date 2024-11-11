Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating reports of suspcious behaviour discovered a cannabis farm worth almsot £150,000.

Officers were called to the Infirmary Road area on Wednesday, November 5 following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers attended the address and upon entry to the building discovered approximately 184 cannabis plants within the property, all of which have been seized.

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

Tu Quang Dang, 48, and Trung Van Tran, 49, both of no fixed address have since been charged with Cannabis Cultivation and have been remanded to custody. They will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on December 6.