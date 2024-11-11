Investigation into suspicious behaviour uncovers £150k cannabis farm in Infirmary Road, Blackburn

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating reports of suspcious behaviour discovered a cannabis farm worth almsot £150,000.

Officers were called to the Infirmary Road area on Wednesday, November 5 following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers attended the address and upon entry to the building discovered approximately 184 cannabis plants within the property, all of which have been seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.

Tu Quang Dang, 48, and Trung Van Tran, 49, both of no fixed address have since been charged with Cannabis Cultivation and have been remanded to custody. They will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on December 6.

Related topics:DrugsLancashire PoliceLancashireBlackburn
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice