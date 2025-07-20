International airline launches new Manchester route to world's most visited city

Picture by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Norse Atlantic Airways is set to launch a new weekly non-stop service between Manchester and Bangkok.

Norse Atlantic Airways is set to launch a new weekly non-stop service between Manchester and Bangkok starting Wednesday, 26 November 2025, marking the first time the Thai capital will be directly accessible from Manchester Airport.

Announced this month, the new long-haul route will operate throughout the winter season until March 2026, covering Thailand’s peak tourist period. The introduction of the service means Manchester Airport will become the only UK airport outside London to offer direct flights to Bangkok.

The move strengthens Manchester’s growing position as a key international travel hub and adds to the airport’s connectivity to Southeast Asia. Bangkok, a global tourism hotspot, attracted 32.4 million visitors in 2024—making it the most-visited city in the world, according to the Global Tourism Forum.

Manchester Airport Managing Director Chris Woodroofe said: “Here at Manchester Airport we’re proud to connect the North to the world. Bangkok is one of the most exciting destinations on the planet – and is rightly one of the most popular. Many people from the region travel there every year but until now they have had to book connecting flights.

“This new route will make a huge difference by meaning people can get there directly from the UK’s global gateway in the North. It will also be a great opportunity for the region to welcome people coming here from Thailand to experience our vibrant cities, enjoy our spectacular scenery, study in our elite universities, and even watch our football clubs – which are almost as popular in Thailand as they are here.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Norse Atlantic Airways to deliver this route later this year and I can’t wait to welcome its first passengers.“

The route also complements TUI’s existing flights from Manchester to Phuket, giving travellers two direct options to reach Thailand. Known for its vibrant culture, nightlife, affordability, and role as a gateway to the wider region, Bangkok is expected to appeal to both holidaymakers and those looking to explore Asia.

Airport officials welcomed the announcement, highlighting the significance of the new route for northern travellers seeking convenient access to Southeast Asia without the need to transit through London.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We don’t just follow demand — we unlock it. This route has been waiting to happen, and we’re proud to be the ones making it a reality.

“Manchester is a key gateway to the North of England, and Bangkok is a magnet for adventure, business, and culture. Connecting the two cities is a natural next step for Norse as we continue to disrupt and expand in the long-haul space.”