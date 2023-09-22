News you can trust since 1886
Chorley historic Droyt's Soap Factory which has been featured on Salvage Hunters bought out by rival Kerax Ltd

Established in Chorley in 1937, Droyt's Soap Factory has a fascinating history tracing its origins to 1893 in Minsk, Belarus.

By Vanessa Sims
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
A Lancashire soap making firm and regular favourite on TV's Salvage Hunters, Made In Britain and ‘Show Me How’ has been bought out by a rival firm.

Droyt's Soap Factory has been bought out by Ian Appleton, CEO of Appleton Group Ltd - the owner of Kerax Ltd, a Chorley-based wax manufacturing company.

Droyt's produces glycerine soap products for a diverse clientele, ranging from supermarkets to exclusive boutiques.

Employing time-honoured manufacturing techniques, the company uses antique hand-operated machinery and family recipes dating back to 1907.

Kerax Limited specialises in the production of wax products catering to diverse markets, with a primary focus on pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and candle-making sectors.

Headquartered on Cowling Road in Chorley, Kerax has earned global recognition for the quality and popularity of its wax offerings.

Alistair McCracken, Director of Droyt's, said: "We are excited about this partnership, which promises opportunities for both companies.

"It enables us to continue delivering our glycerine soaps while exploring new horizons."

Ian Appleton said: "I look forward to exploring synergies between Droyt's and Appleton Group. Our shared values of quality, innovation, and reverence for local heritage make this partnership a natural fit.

"We are eager to introduce this British glycerine soap to new markets worldwide."

