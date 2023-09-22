Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire soap making firm and regular favourite on TV's Salvage Hunters, Made In Britain and ‘Show Me How’ has been bought out by a rival firm.

Droyt's Soap Factory has been bought out by Ian Appleton, CEO of Appleton Group Ltd - the owner of Kerax Ltd, a Chorley-based wax manufacturing company.

Established in Chorley in 1937, Droyt's Soap Factory has a fascinating history tracing its origins to 1893 in Minsk, Belarus.

Droyt's produces glycerine soap products for a diverse clientele, ranging from supermarkets to exclusive boutiques.

Employing time-honoured manufacturing techniques, the company uses antique hand-operated machinery and family recipes dating back to 1907.

Kerax Limited specialises in the production of wax products catering to diverse markets, with a primary focus on pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and candle-making sectors.

Headquartered on Cowling Road in Chorley, Kerax has earned global recognition for the quality and popularity of its wax offerings.

Alistair McCracken, Director of Droyt's, said: "We are excited about this partnership, which promises opportunities for both companies.

"It enables us to continue delivering our glycerine soaps while exploring new horizons."

Ian Appleton said: "I look forward to exploring synergies between Droyt's and Appleton Group. Our shared values of quality, innovation, and reverence for local heritage make this partnership a natural fit.