A Lancashire man who "loved the outdoor life" was found hanged after a major search.

Jo Overton, 31, from Scorton was reported missing by anxious relatives. He was found hanged in woodland at Scorton, near Garstang.

Area coroner Emma Mather recorded a suicide conclusion at an inquest into Mr Overton's death.

Preston Coroner's Court was told that Mr Overton, who was living on a static caravan site in Scorton, was found dead on April 12 this year.

He had been reported missing by relatives who were concerned for his welfare. The inquest heard that the cause of death was hanging and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Farmer Ian Atkinson said in a statement that on April 8 he noticed a car parked in Oakenclough Road.

The next morning the car was still there and he mentioned this to an off-duty police officer.

On April 11 Mr Atkinson saw police officers conducting a search in the area and he became aware that a man had been reported missing.

The following day in a secluded area he found the body of Mr Overton and contacted police.

Preston Coroner's Court | National World

Mr Overton's sister Hannah said in a statement that her brother had had no issues with his mental health until March 2025. He was struggling with personal issues and moved into a static caravan.

In early April he tried to kill himself by taking an overdose, On April 9 she became aware of a worrying text message and feared he would take his own life. She rang 999 and tried to contact her brother's partner.

Mr Overton's GP, Dr Ian Smith, said Mr Overton had presented with low mood and suicidal thoughts.

He was aware that he was admitted to hospital after a drugs overdose and had been referred to mental health professionals.

Dr Smith said Mr Overton expressed regret for the overdose and blamed it on stress.

The inquest was told that the North West Ambulance Service's response to the 999 call about Mr Overton had been closely looked into.

NWAS had found that it had been appropriately dealt with and referred to police.

Coroner Ms Mather said it was "very sad case indeed".

She had been told that Mr Overton loved the outdoors and cared greatly for his family.

She felt that there had been no "missed opportunities" in the response to concerns about Mr Overton.

On the evidence she had to conclude his death was suicide.