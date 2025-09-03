A Lancashire man described as kind and intellectual took his own life and was killed after being struck by a train a coroner has ruled.

Preston Coroner's Court heard that Stuart Griffiths, 35, was killed by a train travelling at up to 90mph.

The driver had no chance to avoid the collision and Mr Griffiths was killed.

Stuart Griffiths of Thirlmere Road, Chorley was described as"very kind and intellectual with a wicked sense of humour". | Lancashire Post

Lancashire area coroner Emma Mather recorded a suicide conclusion at an inquest into the death of Mr Griffiths of Thirlmere Road, Chorley.

Civil servant Mr Griffiths, described as "kind and intellectual", had recently broken up with his partner.

Ex-partner Emily McIntyre said a statement to the inquest that Mr Griffiths struggled to read others' emotions. She said they had discussed whether he could be on the autistic spectrum.

Ms McIntyre said Mr Griffiths was "very kind and intellectual with a wicked sense of humour".

He was unhappy when their relationship broke down. She said after their relationship ended he threatened to take his own life and then after a few days the messages stopped.

She believed he scheduled a message to be sent to her as he drove to Adlington train station on the date of his death.

He also left other messages and a video message.

Train driver John Redfern said in a statement that he was driving the Blackpool North to Manchester service on April 29 this year.

As he approached Adlington, where the train was not due to stop, he reached approved speeds of between 85mph and 90mph.

He saw something on the track and thought it was a black bin bag. He then realised that it was person wearing a hoodie.

He applied the emergency brakes, but had no chance of avoiding a collision.

The inquest heard that it was not clear how Mr Griffiths accessed the track as there was no CCTV and there were no witnesses.

Network Rail was considering installing anti-trespasser matting in the future as part of its suicide prevention work.

The hearing was told that Mr Griffiths had visited his local GP several times, but had never discussed his mental health.

A post mortem examination found that he died from multiple injuries. Police found no suspicious circumstances.

Coroner Ms Mather told Mr Griffiths' relatives: “This is an incredibly sad case. I can see he was a much loved man.

“He was clearly suffering with his mental health but did not access professional support.”

If you are struggling and need confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.