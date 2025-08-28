24-year-old Lancashire man who was transitioning to become a woman electrocuted himself
Lithuania-born Dziugas Sutkeviscius was transitioning to become a woman and wanted to be known as "Esther".
Area coroner Kate Bissett recorded a suicide verdict on Esther, who the inquest heard had a history of mental health problems.
Ms Bissett said she would refer to him as Esther during the hearing as that was how he was known to friends and medical professionals, but legally he was still a man and his name was Dziugas.
The hearing was told that Esther was found dead in his bedroom in Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster, on March 21, 2025.
Electrical wires were connected to his arms, and the wires were plugged into the mains.
Police found there were no suspicious circumstances.
Esther's partner dialled 999 after she got no response to a message.
Fire officers went into the property and found Esther's body. The gas had also been turned on.
There was no evidence of any third party involvement.
The cause of death was electrocution.
The inquest was told that Esther had been "sectioned" under the Mental Health Act in the past and had also taken an overdose.
She did not have a nominated care worker but mental health professionals were in contact with her.
Coroner Ms Bissett said it was clear that Esther was "struggling under the weight of a difficult mental health condition”.
She said it was clear that Esther intended suicide, but he was suffering from a significant mental health deterioration.
She said: “This is an utterly heartbreaking death and an utterly heartbreaking case.”