A "highly intelligent" software engineer was found dead in bed after not being seen for several weeks.

Preston Coroner's Court heard that Matthew Trout was "almost genius level", having gained a university degree in pure maths at the age of 10, but he struggled with day-to-day life.

Mr Trout, 42, of Westbourne Road, Lancaster, was suspected of being autistic and suffered from anxiety and depression.

Area coroner Emma Mather also heard that Mr Trout - known as Matt to his friends - had a history of alcohol abuse.

Mr Trout's aunt Rosemary Trout and former business partner Mark Keating attended the inquest.

Ms Trout said in a statement that Matt achieved a lot in life and she was immensely proud of him.

He was a "sensitive soul" of almost "genius" intelligence.

She said that after a period of no contact with him, she tried to reconnect with him. When they met she was concerned at how unkempt he was.

Ms Trout said Matt struggled to cope with practical things in life and this affected his mental health.

When his home was entered after his death, unopened letters going back to 2017 were found, including hospital appointments.She said they communicated by WhatsApp mainly, and she supported him the best way she could.

Mr Keating said in a statement that Matt was "exceptional" but had a level of intelligence that meant his brain was often in "overdrive".

He said his friend suffered from anxiety and he was sure he was autistic, although he had no formal diagnosis.

He experimented with legal and illegal drugs and was a "binge drinker", often drinking until he vomited.

In 2023 Mr Trout was admitted to hospital because of his drinking and his friends tried to get him further medical help.

Mr Keating said that towards the end of his life, he and his friend communicated mainly by text and emails. His friend became more and more isolated and Mr Keating was aware he had started drinking again.

The inquest heard that Mr Trout was found dead in bed at his home on July 4 this year. He had not been seen in person by his friends since early June.

There were empty alcohol bottles in his room and no evidence that anyone else was involved in his death.

A pathologist was unable to ascertain the cause of death.

Recording a narrative verdict, coroner Ms Mather said it was possible that he died from alcohol toxicity but she could not be sure.

She said it was clear that Mr Trout was highly intelligent but found day-to-day life challenging. He had a dependency on alcohol and had become a recluse.

She said she was sorry that she could not provide his family and friends with all the answers they wanted.

Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are here to listen and help. You can call free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.