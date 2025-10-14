Heartbreak as Chorley man, 29, described as a "loving dad" found dead in bed
Nathan Abbott was found dead in bed at his home in Geoffrey Street, Chorley, three days after he was last seen.
Preston Coroner's Court heard that Mr Abbott had an alcohol addiction but felt he could control it, staying sober for periods.
Area coroner Emma Mather concluded that Mr Abbott's death was alcohol related. She said: “Alcohol has such a grip on people. It is incredibly dangerous - and it's legal.”
The hearing was told that Mr Abbott was "generous and kind" and a "loving dad", but he struggled with an addiction to alcohol.
His family and girlfriend supported him the best they could, and he also sought professional help.
In recent months he seemed to be in good spirits and was taking care of himself. He was helped by Brand New Start housing to move into a HMO in Geoffrey Street, Chorley.
Mr Abbott was found dead there on June 17 this year.
The inquest heard there was regular drug and alcohol testing at the HMO. Mr Abbott had last been seen on June 14 leaving the property. On June 17 he was found unresponsive inside his locked room by a member of staff after being reported missing.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead. There were no suspicious circumstances.
A post mortem examination concluded he died from acute alcohol poisoning.
The coroner said it appeared from CCTV evidence that Mr Abbott had gone to a local shop on June 14 and bought a bottle of vodka. He was obviously under the influence of alcohol when he bought it.
Ms Mather said it was thought he returned to his home shortly afterwards, and consumed most of the vodka.
Toxicology tests showed a high level of alcohol in his body.
It was not possible to say for certain when he died.
She expressed her condolences to Mr Abbott's family.
