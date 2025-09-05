A Lancashire coroner said she could not be sure what was going through a “bright and kind” 22-year-old man's mind when he jumped into the water at Preston Docks.

Connor Hanson died after he entered the water at the docks in May this year.

Area coroner Emma Mather heard that Connor - described as "bright and kind" - had a history of mental illness. He had taken drugs in the hours before his death.

She said she could not be sure what what going through his mind, so could not be certain that he intended to kill himself.

Ms Mather recorded a narrative conclusion at an inquest into the death of Connor, of Merryburn Close, Fulwood.

Preston Coroner's Court was told that Connor had a history of mental health problems and drug use.

He left his address in the early hours of May 23 after a night out in Preston. His mother reported him missing and police treated him as a high risk missing person.

His body was found in Preston Docks on May 28.

The inquest heard that the cause of death was drowning. Toxicology tests showed he had taken a mix of drugs, which Ms Mather said she felt sure had affected his judgement.

The hearing was told that Connor had been "sectioned" under the mental health act in 2024, and had later gone to live with his grandfather.

He got a job and got "clean" of drugs and appeared to be doing well. He went back to live with his mother but fell back into his old ways.

His mum Sarah said in a statement he could not stay sober and would sometimes disappear for days.

Connor had suffered an injury to his jaw, which caused him a lot of pain, and had been prescribed medication for that.

The inquest heard that there had been contact with his GP, but Connor had declined a referral to mental health services this year and had not stated he had any intention of ending his own life.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Ms Mather said: “It isn't possible to confirm his intentions when he entered the water.”

If you are struggling and need confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.