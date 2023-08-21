An inquest into the death of an eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a van, has been opened.

The inquest into the death of Layton Lee Harrison at County Hall in Preston was opened by the coroner and adjourned while the investigation into the circumstances surrunding his death are being investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster was struck by a black Ford Transit van in Bilsborough Hey at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, August 1.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene but sadly Layton died in hospital a short time later.

Air ambulances landing near the scene in Sumpter Croft, Penwortham August 1 (Photo by Jack (submitted)

Paying tribute to him, his birth mother Stacey Bailey described the youngster as 'her world'.

She said: “Layton was a much loved little boy by all who knew him. He was my world and my best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A part of me went with Layton the day he died. He lit up every room he walked into.

“He was the most energetic, happiest boy you would ever meet.

“His carers are the most selfless carers I’ve ever known; they adored Layton and loved him like their own.

“I can’t thank them both enough for the love and care they gave my son during the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to say a big thanks to the police and the staff at the Royal Preston Hospital for their work they have done and the support shown to myself and carers during this difficult time.

“Myself and his carers would like to grieve in peace now as we try to come to terms with what has happened.

“RIP my beautiful baby boy, you will never be forgotten.”

Flowers, balloons, drawings and photographs - including this touching tribute from Layton's birth mum Stacey Bailey - left where the tragedy unfolded in Bilsborough Hey, Kingsfold, Penwortham on Tuesday, August 1.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either Layton or the van in the moments before to come forward.

A spokesman for the Coroner's Service said: "There is an ongoing investigation therefore there is no further information at this time."