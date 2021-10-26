Inquest into death of the man killed in the Clayton-Le-Woods explosion is unlikely to open this week

The Coroner's Court in Preston has confirmed that the inquest opening into the death of the man killed in the Clayton-Le-Woods explosion is unlikely to take place this week.

On Friday, October 15, emergency services were called at around 1.30pm to a report of a fire where a house had collapsed on Kirkby Avenue, and the body of the occupant of the house, Carl Whalley, 57, was found deceased inside.

Last Thursday, the results of his port-mortem were released, confirming Mr Whalley died due to smoke inhalation and burns, however the investigation into the cause of the fatal blaze is still ongoing.

Carl Whalley died nearly two weeks ago now, following an explosion at his house in Clayton-Le-Woods.

Yesterday, the Coroner's Court confirmed the date for the opening of the inquest into Mr Whalley's death is still yet to be set, and will not be confirmed until at least the end of the week, as the court is not yet in receipt of the investigation's work.

They added that more information may be given later on in the week, although nothing can be confirmed.