A man who was loved by everyone who met him, struggled after being made redundant from two jobs.

Darren Orme, 54, was last seen shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Scot Lane Beech Hill Lane.

An underwater search team, police dogs and officers from Wigan Police Station were all deployed to help.

A coroner ruled an open verdict in the death of much loved Wigan Athletic Football Club supporter Darren Orme, 54

Hundreds of people also aided in the search for Darren following appeals and missing poster campaigns.

Sadly, his body was found on Monday, March 24, by Greater Manchester Police.

The 54-year-old was found on Stadium Way, close to the club's Brick Community Stadium.

An inquest held at Bolton Coroners Court today by coroner John Pollard heard that Mr Orme was a well-known and passionate supporter of Wigan Athletic Football Club and a season ticket holder since the age of four.

He was described as a “cheeky, funny, introvert”, unless at his beloved football club, then he was seen as an extrovert and a “larger than life character”.

His sister Alison who was at the hearing with her husband Steven said that, although, never officially diagnosed, she believed her brother displayed autism traits.

She added that he didn’t drive and cycled everywhere.

He had been a factory operative for many years which he enjoyed before being made redundant.

He then gained further employment only to be made redundant for a second time which the family believed caused him to “spiral” and adopt a change in personality.

It was reported that on Wednesday, March 5, Mr Orme had asked his sister to come round to his house.

She described his demeanour as agitated and frustrated and that he believed he could not pay his bills even though he had three bank accounts and was in credit, that he could not afford to feed himself, despite food being in the fridge.

She added that he was constantly pacing and “would not sit still”.

It was noted that he never used the internet, didn’t have wifi and used a very old Nokia phone.

Giving evidence, a spokesperson for the Department of Working Pensions said that she had two conversations with Mr Orme when he went to the job centre office in Wigan to explain his situation.

Mr Pollard asked her if someone came into the job centre, explained they had been made redundant after 21 years, didn’t use the internet and needed help filling out the relevant paperwork, would someone be able to help?

He was informed that due to everything being “done online” and with limited staff and seeing 100 plus people a day this would be possible but via a phone system.

He further asked why could someone not come in, sit down and fill a form in with the person, to which he was informed that it was an “internet-based system and that there are no forms anymore.

She described Mr Orme as being “positive and upbeat” while talking through a claim on the phone and had no reason to have a concern for his well-being.

She added that front line staff are trained to deal with loads of people who have never used the internet and they do all they can to help them.

Both herself and another member of the DWP team offered their condolences to Mr Orme’s family, as did police officers.

The DWP team added that they would take away concerns raised in regards dealing with those not privvy to modern technology to see if more support could be implemented.

Citing “insufficient evidence”, coroner Pollard recorded an open conclusion and also expressed his condolences to Mr Orme’s family.