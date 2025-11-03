Inquest for much loved Preston man found dead near old Aldi store concludes

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:23 GMT
The inquest for a much loved man who was tragically found deceased near an old Aldi store in Preston has concluded.

Carl Anthony Mason, 43, was found dead near Ringway Preston on Tuesday, June 24.

The former Aldi site in Corporation Street Retail Park.placeholder image
The former Aldi site in Corporation Street Retail Park. | google

Police were called shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, July 8, to a report that the body of a man had been found on land close to the old Aldi store on Corporation Street.

His death was treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Enquiries were ongoing for a number of weeks to identify his family members.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police previously said: “We were called shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 24th June to a report that the body of a man had been found on land close to the old Aldi store on Corporation Street, Preston.

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries, the man – who was 43 - has now been identified and his family informed.”

His funeral was held on Tuesday, August 12, at 10.30am at Preston Crematorium.

Sadly, a cause of death could not be determined due to decomposition.

