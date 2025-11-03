The inquest for a much loved man who was tragically found deceased near an old Aldi store in Preston has concluded.

Carl Anthony Mason, 43, was found dead near Ringway Preston on Tuesday, June 24.

The former Aldi site in Corporation Street Retail Park. | google

Police were called shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, July 8, to a report that the body of a man had been found on land close to the old Aldi store on Corporation Street.

His death was treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Enquiries were ongoing for a number of weeks to identify his family members.

His funeral was held on Tuesday, August 12, at 10.30am at Preston Crematorium.

Sadly, a cause of death could not be determined due to decomposition.