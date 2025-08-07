‘I hope people remember him for the goodness he had’ was one of the many tributes paid to a 43-year-old man who was tragically found deceased near an old Aldi store in Preston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, July 8, to a report that the body of a man had been found on land close to the old Aldi store on Corporation Street.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Aldi site in Corporation Street Retail Park. | google

Enquiries were ongoing for a number of weeks to identify him.

Preston Coroners have now confirmed him to be 43-year-old Carl Anthony Mason from Preston.

Upon hearing the sad news, many readers were quick to pay their respects.

Here are some of the comments:

“He was always so kind.”

“R.I.P Carl such a shame gone too early.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is so very sad. I used to see this chap outside of Morrisons on the Docks - he would always say hello. Far too young to go this way. As a society, we must do better for the more vulnerable among us. Turning a blind eye isn’t an option we should be choosing.”

“He was a good lad, I met him as a neighbour many years ago. He helped me out with heavy lifting etc. I hope people remember him for the goodness he had.”

“I knew him an was a decent guy, just life choices made..it's so sad an R.I.P...heartbreaking.”

“Watched Carl grow up. He was a lovely lad. We always had a natter when ever we saw him. A sad loss. Condolences to the Mason family. RIP Carl.”

“This is so sad. Sounds like he was loved by so many. RIP.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nice man it's a rotten shame he was found like that to die on the streets. What is this government thinking.”

“He was lovely was Carl seen him daily for a coffee and chat often got him macds breakfast he would stand at my car and chat. Too young to die so so sad hope your at peace.”

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 12, at 10.30am at Preston Crematorium.