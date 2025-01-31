Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients at a village doctors’ surgery have been warned they can no longer just walk in through the main entrance after threats were made to staff.

Longton Health Centre off Liverpool Road, Longton, has announced increased security measures after violent threats were made yesterday. The surgery has declined to give details of what the specific threats were, but say restrictions also affect the car park.

A ‘urgent notice’ pasted on the surgery Facebook page stated: “Due to increased security measures following threats made to our staff, our door is on intercom access only with patient/visitor verification required.”

They added: “Due to ongoing threats of harm to staff there are additional security measures in place currently in the building and in the car park and will remain in place until further notice.

“We ask all our patients to continue to attend pre booked appointments as normal but to use our intercom for access. All other queries will need to be undertaken via telephone or using our online admin form but please be patient as we are running on reduced capacity and patients will be signposted to use NHS111 or visit urgent care centres if you need medical assistance today. Thank you for your ongoing support and patience .”

The partners at the Health Centre told the Post: “We have received indirect threats of violence regarding members of our staff and so have implemented the current safety measures. We take threats of this nature extremely seriously and the safety of our staff is paramount.

“We are confident these measures will not impede the standard of care we are able to provide to all patients. The intercom was in use all through the COVID-19 pandemic so we know this system works. We are unsure at this time how long these measures will need to be in place, but would like to thank all our wonderful patients for their continued support and patience.”