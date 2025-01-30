Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at the Royal Preston and Chorley Hospitals have issued a stark ‘stay away’ warning after cases of norovirus surge.

Leaders have taken to social media to ask people to help keep patients and staff safe.

They say: “Norovirus, a stomach bug which causes vomiting and diarrhoea, is currently circulating in the community. If you are unwell with these symptoms, please do not visit the Trust either as a patient or to visit loved ones, until you are 48 hours clear from your last symptom episode. This is to ensure we keep our patients and staff safe.”

The Trust has advised people to visit the NHS website for more details on the illness and how to act.

Staggering numbers

New data has revealed that numbers are now 80 per cent higher than the same period last year and are the highest seen in hospitals in any January since 2020. New data published by NHS England on January 23, has revealed that 784 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus last week (week ending 19 January 2025), up from 650 the previous week.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “NHS hospitals have been hit by a surge in norovirus cases over the last week – with the highest level recorded in any January since 2020.

“This, along with higher than normal rates of flu and other winter viruses – and continued issues in delays in discharging patients – means hospitals remain extremely busy with patients. Staff are working incredibly hard to see patients as quickly as possible, and it is welcome news that flu cases have now peaked. Patients should continue to use 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions and call 999 or go to A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious and is easily spread through close contact with someone who is infected with the virus, by touching contaminated surfaces, or by eating food prepared by someone who is unwell.

It cannot be killed by alcohol-based hand sanitisers, with the NHS advising that the best way to protect yourself and avoid passing it onto others is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water.

For many the unpleasant symptoms are short-lived and you will make a full recovery within two to three days, however young children and babies are at risk of developing more serious and prolonged symptoms and are risk of dehydration which may require medical treatment