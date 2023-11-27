The timetable extensions have started thanks to new government funding for buses supported by Lancashire County Council.

Improvements to bus links in and around Preston, Blackburn and Longridge have been launch today.

The timetable for Service 31 from Preston city centre to Savick and Lea is being extended into the evening with new departures every hour from Preston bus station from 7.05pm until 11.05pm except on Sundays.

On Service 46 from Preston to Blackburn via Longridge an early morning 5.15am departure is being added from Preston through to Blackburn, and an early service will leave Longridge for Preston at 6.01am. These will operate from Monday to Friday only. There will also be a later service departing Preston at 9.20pm for Longridge from Monday to Saturday.

The improved services have been made possible thanks to additional 'BSIP plus' funding received from HM Government in support of Lancashire's £34.1m Bus Service Improvement Plan, and will be operated by Preston Bus Ltd in partnership with Lancashire County Council.

County Councillor Scott Smith, Lancashire County Council lead member for highways and active travel, said: "Thanks to the funding we've received from government for our Bus Service Improvement Plan we're making some big improvements to services in Lancashire.

"One of our main aims is to encourage more people to use the bus by providing extra journeys at times that people find convenient.

"There is often demand for earlier and later services from people who would like to use the bus to get to work, and we hope the later services will also appeal to people going out for the evening or visiting friends and family.

"We'll be working closely with operators to build passenger numbers with the aim of making these services commercially sustainable over the long term, and I'd encourage everyone to support them."

Roads Minister Guy Opperman said: "People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Lancashire County Council with over £34 million to boost its bus services.

"Supporting the Council with extending the 31 service is great for local residents, who will now be able to see loved ones, attend medical appointments and get around Preston and Blackburn more easily."