A nurse diagnosed with terminal cancer married her true love in a special ceremony at Royal Preston Hospital.

There were wedding bells on the Ribblesdale Ward at Royal Preston Hospital as the happy couple, Emily and Jamie Cross, tied the knot following Emily’s terminal cancer diagnosis.

Emily, 43, originally from Shropshire, and Jamie, 44, from Liverpool, have been together for more than five years and live together in Preston with baby Mikey, and daughters Eirwen and Sofia, and had recently bought a new house prior to her diagnosis.

Sadly, Emily, a nurse who has trained at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, has since spent more time in hospital than in their new home. Back in May, she had surgery to remove a cyst, and subsequent biopsies suggested she was cancer-free. She underwent preventative chemotherapy, but after the third round, she returned to the Emergency Department, and tests showed she had a rare type of cancer, secondary mucinous adenocarcinoma.

Emily and Jamie Cross, tied the knot following Emily’s terminal cancer diagnosison the Ribblesdale Ward at Royal Preston Hospital | nw

Talking of their special day, Emily said: “We would have done it at home, but I was unwell and had to come back into hospital, so we did it here. The Ribblesdale Ward made it so beautiful for us, the room was decorated, it was so special. I was allowed a few friends, my witnesses, and I had my white pyjamas and my fluffy socks on and had a beautiful day.

“We were married in the room in a lovely service, and after we went down to the chapel, where we were met by the chaplain, Martin, and a few more members of staff, the hospital family that they’ve become. Martin blessed the rings, read a lovely poem and some words, and it was uplifting.”

Emily wouldn’t change a thing from their special day: “The chaplaincy was so pretty, there was a screen with our name on, and there was so much effort put in by everyone. We were both really touched and I’m so thankful to everybody for that.

“We’d love to have had all our friends and family there, but our aim is hopefully when I’m well enough to have them round. But I wouldn’t change anything from the day for the world, it was a beautiful day and lifted my spirits, and Jamie’s, completely.

“I hope it lifted the ward’s spirits as well. We can’t thank everybody here enough, everyone on the ward, the IRDU unit (interventional radiology team), because they were part of the day and also gave us a lovely card and gift. I even had a card from the porters.

“It was an amazing day; I just want to thank everybody here and tell them they do an amazing job.”

Emily, who has worked at the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre in Fulwood, is now back at home, and said: “I’m still fighting and processing it all, miracles can happen, you need to focus on positive affirmations and be thankful for everything.

“I’m not ready and feel more at peace, more blessed, because you have time to appreciate everything everyone does and all your friends and support. Every day is a blessing.

“I’ve been away from my children, but to make sure I’m home again with them, enjoying that time is so important to me. I can’t think of anything better. I’m very positive about it.”

Their wedding day was a day Jamie will never forget: “It was one of the most special days of my life – and these last five years have been the best of my life since I met Emily.”

Roughly 40 weddings a year take place in the UK’s hospitals, and Ward Manager Danielle Jackson said: “It was lovely to be part of Emily and Jamie’s special day, to celebrate as a part of her hospital family.”

Lead Chaplain, Reverend Martin McDonald, said: “It is always a great joy to be able to meet people’s wishes, especially those pivotal events in life. To be a small part of Jamie and Emily’s big day was a real blessing and an incredible team effort from the wonderful staff here at our hospital.”