I am pleased that our new tactile paving is helping visually impaired people to move around Longton
The scheme is part of the county council's commitment to build mobility crossings to promote walking and help people to do it safely.
Thanks to the measures, tactile paving and dropped kerbs have been installed in streets close to bungalows and retirement homes off Shirley Lane.
The second stage of work was completed last year, and work on the third and final phase will start in mid-June.
County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "We have an ongoing commitment and annual maintenance budget for constructing mobility crossings to promote and aid pedestrian movement through our streets.
"This is something that we have been doing for many years across Lancashire, and I am pleased that our new tactile paving is helping visually impaired people to move around the area. I look forward to seeing how further improvements will help people."
Denise Wilkinson, chair of the Visual Impairment Forum in Longton, said: "The Visual Impairment forum for the Lancashire area have worked together with the highways team at Lancashire County Council for a number of years.
"This engagement has been mutually beneficial for both the council and members of the public and the successful results have been created by the invaluable contribution of all involved, proving the value of working together.
"We are incredibly proud of all the results that have and will improve access for all."
