Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specially adapted paving has been installed on pavements in Longton to help visually impaired people.

The scheme is part of the county council's commitment to build mobility crossings to promote walking and help people to do it safely.

Thanks to the measures, tactile paving and dropped kerbs have been installed in streets close to bungalows and retirement homes off Shirley Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second stage of work was completed last year, and work on the third and final phase will start in mid-June.

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said he is pleased the new tactile paving is helping visually impaired people in Longton

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "We have an ongoing commitment and annual maintenance budget for constructing mobility crossings to promote and aid pedestrian movement through our streets.

"This is something that we have been doing for many years across Lancashire, and I am pleased that our new tactile paving is helping visually impaired people to move around the area. I look forward to seeing how further improvements will help people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads on the Shirley Lane estate in Longton will be surface dressed, as Lancashire County Council's maintenance plan now also focuses on residential routes (image: Google)

Denise Wilkinson, chair of the Visual Impairment Forum in Longton, said: "The Visual Impairment forum for the Lancashire area have worked together with the highways team at Lancashire County Council for a number of years.

"This engagement has been mutually beneficial for both the council and members of the public and the successful results have been created by the invaluable contribution of all involved, proving the value of working together.