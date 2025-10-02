With the building in the final stages of development, Preston’s Vault Youth Zone has launched a recruitment drive for a special team to empower the city’s young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the recruitment of a full-time youth work coordinator team earlier this summer, who will manage and oversee the charity’s activities, Vault is now looking for up to 50 part-time youth work staff to deliver a whole host of activities.

Youth workers will be required to support all of these so whether an applicant has a talent for sport, performing arts, enterprise, or is just looking for new opportunities. Applicants don’t need to have previous experience of youth work, just the drive and passion to make a difference. All positions are between eight and 24 hours per week.

Roles available to apply for are:

Arts Youth Worker - Arts & Crafts

Arts Youth Worker - Film & Multimedia

Arts Youth Worker - Music & Podcasting

Arts Youth Worker - Performing Arts and/or Drama

Sports Youth Worker - Boxing & Martial Arts

Sports Youth Worker - Indoor Climbing Wall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Youth Worker - Sports Hall & Multi-Use Games Area (3G Pitch)

Youth Worker - Health & Wellbeing

Youth Worker - Inclusion

Youth Worker - Recreational/Youth Engagement/Projects

Youth Worker - Training Kitchen

In addition to these youth work roles, part time positions are also available as cleaning operatives, reception team members, and catering assistants.

Anyone interested in these positions can apply by visiting the vacancies page on Vault’s website and completing the online application form. The link to this page is - https://www.vaultyouthzone.org/get-involved/vacancies/

The Vault | submit

Michael Wilkinson, Head of Youth Work at Vault, said: “The team at Vault has been growing throughout the year and I am so happy with the amazing team of youth work coordinators we have built. We are now looking to recruit our team of youth workers who will deliver amazing experiences and activities to the young people of Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking for the very best people for these roles, people who can inspire, and create a safe, fun, and enjoyable environment to meet the needs of all young people in Preston.”

What is Vault Youth Zone?

Vault Youth Zone is due to welcome young people through its doors later this year in the heart of Preston, opposite the city’s iconic bus station. The state-of-the-art Youth Zone will offer young people from eight to 19 access to facilities and activities in sports, arts, performance, and enterprise. Staffed by skilled youth workers, this is a space for young people to find mentors, confidants and guides who will empower and champion them, building connections that will pave the way for brighter futures.

To find out more, or to visit www.vaultyouthzone.org