The founder of a popular children’s party and play centre has issued an emotional farewell as he hands over to new owners.

Damian North and his family set up Rascals Party & Play Centre in Capital Trade Park , Walton-le-Dale, 17 years ago, and it’s become a much-loved destination for families across the North West, with separate play areas for under 3's, under 5's and five to 12 years.

Its strong community ties, quality facilities, and dedication to customer experience made it an attractive acquisition opportunity for 24 Indoor, as it expands its footprint in the UK family leisure sector.

Damian said: “After 17 years, it is time for me to hang up my Rascals cap for the last time! I hope we have brought you many great memories with your children and enjoyed the thousands of birthday, Halloween and Christmas parties that we have hosted for you.

“I am especially proud of the hundreds of local staff that we have employed, many of which have had their first taste of the workplace and have left with a good work ethos that has put them in good stead for their future.

“The new owners are very experienced in the world of indoor children’s play centres and share the same passion for excellent customer service and the very highest standards for customers.

It is a very emotional time for myself and my wife after 17 years, but we leave in the knowledge that Rascals future is in very safe hands. Rascals management and staff will still be here and I will be assisting for two weeks to ensure a very smooth transition of ownership. Thank you all for your custom and we wish you all the best for the future and the many fantastic memories that you have brought us.”

24 Indoor

24 Indoor is a Netherlands-based company that has managed and invested in indoor leisure centres across Europe since 2013. It manages more than 70 locations and is known for it’s Monkey Town brand.

The Post has reached out to the new owners for comment.