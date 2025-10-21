A prisoner found hanged in his cell left a note saying he was going through "mental torture" and "could not keep going", an inquest was told.

Aaron Taylor, 32, was found dead at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023.

His family claims that despite fears about his mental health not enough was done to protect him from harm.

Senior Lancashire coroner Chris Long is holding an inquest at County Hall, Preston, into Mr Taylor's death.

A jury has been sworn in and the hearing is expected to last up to two weeks. The inquest heard that Preston-born Mr Taylor had been serving a prison sentence before being released on licence.

In January 2023 he was recalled to prison for breaches of his licence and held at HMP Preston.

He told staff that he intended to self harm and kill himself if he got the chance. As a result he was placed under an Assessment Care in Custody and Teamwork review designed to safeguard prisoners.

In February after complaining he had been sexually assaulted in HMP Preston he was transferred to Garth.

In May after staff found he seemed more settled, the ACCT was closed.

In August 2023 he self-harmed - but the ACCT was not put back in place.

Mr Taylor was last seen alive on August 27. When prison staff checked on him the following morning, they found him hanged in his cell.

Det Insp Mark Latham of Lancashire Police said the observation panel in the cell door had been covered over with toilet paper, using toothpaste to secure it.

Three notes from May Taylor were found in the cell, one saying "I can't keep going." and another talking of his "mental torture."

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Taylor's mother Maria Butcher said in a statement that her son was distraught at being recalled to prison. She said he told her: "Mum, if I go back to prison I'm going to kill myself."

The hearing continues.

Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are here to listen and help. You can call free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.