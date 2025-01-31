I'm closing my book shop because this town is dumbing down and rents are too high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bookshop owner is leaving his current site and looking for new options, claiming Clitheroe town centre is ‘dumbing down’ and property rents are too high.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Hamer, of Clitheroe Books on Moor Lane, has been running the business for three years. He had a six-year lease but had an option to break after three years.

He said: “The shop is closing at the end of March. I feel the closure of small businesses and independent shops is something that is happening all too frequently now as our town centres deteriorate. It is a massive shame for Clitheroe. which now faces having no dedicated bookshop. But I have tried everything to keep the shop going and it has proved very difficult. There are a few factors in my decision including rents for shops, which are increasingly too high and a significant part of the problem.

Shop owner Paul Hamer at his store. | Jason Roberts /Manchester Evening News

“Fundamental change”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also if you look at the types of new shops opening in Clitheroe, I think a fundamental change is happening. There are now multiple men’s barber shops, vape shops with general stores and nail salons. I don’t see how those types of shops will attract day-visitors to the town like a bookshop can? I think these retail changes are dumbing-down the town centre. People won’t travel from miles around if that’s all Clitheroe offers.

“I have customers who come to the bookshop from Manchester, Lancaster and Bolton. If the bookshop disappears, that’s one less reason for people to visit. Clitheroe needs a good mix of shops if we’re going to keep attracting people in future.

“I am looking at alternative buildings to rehouse the bookshop. But this is difficult and is looking impossible in Clitheroe because of the rents, which I feel are much too high. I don’t own the building I’ve been in and have been renting it. It is a sad day for Clitheroe that I’m having to close the shop. And it’s almost certain the town it will end-up with no bookshop at all after having three in the past. But I am continuing to explore different options, looking at other locations and also other towns.”

He said the past three years have included the legacy of the covid pandemic and, more recently, town centre road and pavement upgrades in Clitheroe. Shops, cafes and pubs had suffered disruption through these different periods, he said. But he also acknowledged small businesses have had financial help through government and council schemes. He said it was easy to criticise councils for disruption but, in his view, property rents are a key challenge for small businesses.

Mr Hamer said sharing a building and rent with other Clitheroe retailers, a cafe or small businesses might be an option. He is also looking at other towns such as Padiham and Burnley.