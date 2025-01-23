Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The head chef of one the UK’s best gastro pubs has announced he has moved onto pastures new.

Steven Smith was chef patron at the Freemasons in Wiswell, near Clitheroe, for 15 years, but will now lead at KAJI Manchester - a high-energy Japanese fusion and flame grill restaurant with live entertainment.

Under Smith’s tenure at the Freemasons, the pub has been continuously in the headlines, achieving multiple coveted accolades including a constant spot in the Estella Damm Top 50 gastropub awards as well as a continual Top 50 rating in the Good Food Guide.

So what’s next for the Freemasons? No reason has been publicly given for Smith leaving, but it was reported he said his time at Freemasons had “naturally come to an end“.

The Post reached out to the management at the Freemasons this week, but is still to hear back. However, they have spoken to trade publication, Restaurant Online who report that the kitchen will continue to be led by head chef Matt Smith, who returned to the venue two years' ago after a brief spell away.

It’s also thought that the eatery is going through an expansion.

The Restaurant report: “The long term private owners of the Freemasons decided they needed previous head chef Matt Smith back at the front of the kitchen operation, for the quality and consistency of the food required, as we are about to embark on the next phase of our room expansion to add to our existing bespoke offering”.

It is understood that the venue will continue in much the same vein, offering both tasting menu and a la carte.