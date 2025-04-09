Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort has broken her silence on the news that the first Universal theme park in Europe will be built in the UK.

A deal to secure the first Universal theme park in Europe has been closed by the Government in the hope it will generate tens of billions of pounds for the economy.

The resort in Bedfordshire is set to open in 2031 following an agreement between Universal, the Government and the local council.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort has thrown her support behind the announcement

The attraction will be one of the largest and most advanced theme parks in Europe, with 8.5 million visitors expected in its first year.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has thrown her support behind the announcement.

She said: “I am thrilled that Universal has chosen the UK as the country to invest in.

“It is wonderful that Sir Kier Starmer’s government have supported this venture.

“The industry has at last been recognised as an area worth investing in. This will bring inbound tourism as well as supporting the UK economy.

“It is the most significant global development in our industry within the UK in my lifetime.”

She added: “I hope this project will give our government the determination to understand the value of leisure and entertainment and demonstrate their commitment to our industry.

“I have supported this project from the start.”

By 2055 Universal expects the 476-acre site near Bedford to generate nearly £50 billion for the economy, with a 500-room hotel and a retail and entertainment complex planned along with the theme park.

The 476-acre site near Bedford is set to open in 2031 following an agreement between Universal, the Government and the local council

The announcement is a boost for Sir Keir Starmer’s Government after US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have sent stock markets on a rollercoaster ride.

The Prime Minister said the attraction will create around 28,000 jobs – 20,000 in the construction period and 8,000 working on the site when it opens to visitors in 2031.

“It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country,” he said.

“Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the investment is “a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business”.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mike Cavanagh, the president of Universal’s parent company Comcast Corporation to Downing Street to mark the announcement.

He was shown a computer-generated image of the park, complete with rides, themed areas and a water show.

Universal theme parks in the US contain rides and attractions from its stable of big blockbusters and movie franchises, which includes Minions, ET and Jurassic Park, as well as Kung Fu Panda, Fast & Furious and Shrek.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomes President of the Comcast Corporation, Mike Cavanagh, to Downing Street, London

Other Universal franchises include the Jason Bourne films, Jaws, Wicked and Back To The Future.

Mr Cavanagh said: “We could not be more excited to take this very important step in our plan to create and deliver an incredible Universal theme park and resort in the heart of the United Kingdom, which complements our growing US-based parks business by expanding our global footprint to Europe.”

Universal has five entertainment and resort complexes around the world – Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in the USA, Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Universal Beijing Resort in China and Universal Studios Singapore.

Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said: “Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe.”

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said the previous Conservative administration “worked closely with Universal Studios to secure the land and help bring forward plans for the new park”.

He added: “We’re pleased that, despite Labour’s economic mismanagement, Universal Studios has committed to investing in Bedfordshire.”