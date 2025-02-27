NHS bosses have been urged to step up security at the controversially-closed Accrington Victoria Hospital after it has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call has come from Hyndburn Councillor Clare Pritchard. She is dismayed at the damage being done to the 1894 building which shut in December and the risk to the often children responsible.

The East Lancashire Hospitals Trust has said it is doing all it could to ensure the vacant site, which has been a magnet for ‘Urban Explorers’, was secure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peel ward’s Labour Coun Pritchard said: “I am being repeatedly contacted by worried local residents. The current situation is placing significant pressure on our emergency services. In just 24 hours the police have been called twice and with the fire service also attending.

“Alarmingly, children have been seen inside the building on more than one occasion, which poses an obvious and immediate risk to their safety, particularly with known asbestos in the building. You only need to visit social media to see the number of times this building is now being accessed by Tik Tokers from across the country which only encourages other people to visit.

“Security of the building was a concern raised prior to the closure, yet it is clear that no adequate measures have been put in place. The apparent abandonment of responsibility by the trust is both disappointing and insulting to the residents of Accrington. I am calling on the trust to step up security. The police and emergency services must be exasperated. This building needs to be protected for the future.”

The former Accrington Victoria Hospital | google

What do the Trust say?

ELHT’s director of integrated care and resilience Tony McDonald said: “Decommissioning activity was completed by mid-January and the site has been made secure. We share concerns regarding recent acts of anti-social behaviour in Accrington, including at the former Accrington Victoria Community Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took the decision to move services out because of the condition of the building and we have signs in place warning about the danger this poses, not least the asbestos. We don’t want anyone putting themselves in danger by entering the property, including our own staff and police. It has been hugely disappointing that determined individuals have forced their way in and caused damage.

“I appreciate that we are not the only organisation to face this kind of vandalism in the area. We have been liaising with the police and the fire and rescue service and implemented all the recommendations they have made. The police have confirmed to us they will continue patrols and attending incidents, as will our estates team and a private security company. We know how much this building means to the community and have pledged to work with them on the future steps for Accy Vic.”

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation at Accrington Victoria Hospital and have received reports of nuisance and anti-social behaviour. We are working with partners to secure the site.”