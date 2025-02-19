‘Urban explorers’ have illegally entered the recently-closed Accrington Victoria Hospital - and couldn’t believe what they found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before they were cornered by police, the group had time to look around the Victorian building which closed at the end of November, and make themselves a hot chocolate with items left in the kitchen.

They even claim that patient files had been left unsecured in the building. The hospital trust says all records have been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting to TikTok earlier this week, the group, which calls themselves jvurbex, said: “Even though police came to search us still super happy to have got in here. The community hospital only closed down in November but could have been last week - patient files, stocked kitchen, and the power still being on (was) especially mad - it was turning on automatically as we entered alot of rooms.

“Kettle even still boiled in staffroom made a couple nice hot choccys....Sad it closed down really, there's beautiful Victorian architecture and a modern interior think it just closed due to structural problems, not sure what current plans are. Didn't get to explore the full hospital by any means as police came to ruin our fun, but just got searched and sent on our way can't complain. Lovely day out.”

What does the Trust say?

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has confirmed that all patient records have been removed from the building and Deputy Director of Integrated Care, Partnerships and Resilience for the Trust, Arif Patel said: “Accrington Victoria Community Hospital was closed before Christmas and is no longer operational as an East Lancashire Hospitals site. There was some residual but defunct equipment there which needed to be removed and decommissioned before we could completely secure the site and we are aware of some anti-social behaviour that has occurred since.

“We are working with partners including Lancashire Police alongside our own security arrangements to manage this and indeed working on increased measures, including bricking up entrances. We will support prosecution of those that enter the site illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When someone forces their way into the building it costs the Trust money to resecure it, which is better spent providing services to patients. We have also highlighted the state of the building, including that the roof has collapsed in places and there is asbestos present. It’s important people don't put themselves in danger by entering the site illegally.

“Of course it is our intention in coming months to work with local people to talk about ‘what next’ for Accrington Victoria and this includes ensuring its rich history is preserved for generations to come. This will require the façades and other architecture to be in place and so we’re mindful of the balance between protecting it and preserving it. We would urge local people to be vigilant and help us to manage this. If anyone is concerned please contact the police.”

Accrington Community Hospital | google

Why did it close?

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) , which ran the hospital, announced last October that it would close, but said that main services would remain in the town for local people, with most moving only around a mile away.

Chief Executive Martin Hodgson said at the time: “I am so sorry we have to move out, but the simple truth is that the building is beyond repair or reconfiguration as a health care facility and we have been unable to keep on top of the immense, routine maintenance required for quite some time. Large parts of it are closed, the roof has collapsed in a number of places, it’s full of asbestos and the heating system originally fired by three boilers is down to one, which if it fails simply cannot be repaired. It is dangerous to remain there as we head into winter and, sadly, the building no longer provides the kind of environment we need for patients or our teams.”