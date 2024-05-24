Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former SAS trooper and survival expert Bear Grylls has penned a letter to the scouts of Preston telling them how ‘proud he is of them’.

Deepdale Central (PMGHS) Scouts is continuing to go from strength to strength and currently offers 240+ young people opportunities to develop skills for life.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls OBE said: “I’m so proud that Deepdale Central (PMGHS) Scout Group is still growing bigger and bigger. This is good news for Scouts and good news for the local community too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This means that now over 247 young people in Preston will be gaining skills for life, making new friends, preparing them for a brighter future. They also get the chance to be active citizens, making a difference in their local area. Why? Because as Scouts we make a promise to help other people.

“Scouts helps young people step up, speak up and dream big. It helps them play their part and take the lead, giving them skills for employment and education. We get outdoors as much as we can too of course, and we know this helps young people feel better about themselves and the world around them. That’s the power of Scouts and wild.

“Now more than ever, our young people need the confidence and encouragement that Scouting gives. Young people are amazing. They just need the opportunities and a friendly, safe and supportive place to discover their talents. That’s where we come in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bear Grylls - Chief Scout

The TV personality who hosted the hit show The Island with Bear Grylls also praised the dedication and commitment of the adult volunteers and offered his personal thanks.

Deepdale Central (PMGHS) Scouts sleepover at Sealife Centre

He added: “I’m so excited to see the positive impact Deepdale Central Scouts are making in the community.

“But this has only happened because of the hard work and dedication of an amazing team. Scouts relies on the kindness and commitment of our adult volunteers. They give as much or as little time as they can spare, and they get out more than they put in – new skills, new friends and the reward of seeing young people grow into fantastic members of their community.

“A very big thank you to every Scout, parent, carer, and volunteer who’s made this happen. Together, we’re a force for good, helping shape a new generation.

“Be part of this amazing story and volunteer today.”