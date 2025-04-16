Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire mum about to turn 70 has gone viral with her life advice for Millennials.

The creator, who goes by the name of FoxandFawnWhalley and Golden Years Guidance, has wracked up more than 630,000 views with her post ‘The main thing I wish I’d known at 30!’

In the video, she says: "Hi, everyone. Planning my birthday party for December. I'll be 70. Don't know how that happened, but I was thinking about what I wish I had known earlier on in my life. What I wish I'd known when I was 30, married with three children."

Reflecting on her own experiences, she said worrying about other people’s perceptions of her caused a great deal of anxiety as a younger person. "I used to stress over what people thought, what I wore, what I said, my accent, every little mistake," she said. “But you know what? They're too busy thinking about themselves to worry about you." To illustrate her point, she asked viewers: "Think about it. Do you spend hours analysing about someone else's awkward moment? No. Neither do they."

FoxandFawnWhalley on TikTok | @foxandfawnwhalley

Other videos touch upon how confidence only comes after action, and how you don’t have to have your life sorted out by your 30s.

The woman said: “You don’t have to have it all figured out in your 20s and 30s. Life’s not like that. Give yourself a bit of grace and loosen the pressure. Life isn’t a straight line. Just keep being kind, showing up and keep growing.”

TikTok Granny

Hundreds of comments of support and thanks have been left on each video, with people commenting that she’s “The TikTok nanny we never knew we needed”, and “I feel like I have a nan on the net.”

The woman, who is believed to be from East Lancashire, said: “I really didn’t think it was going to explode like it has done, but if I’m helping anyone then that’s absolutely fine.”

The Post has reached out to FoxandFawnWhalley via TikTok.