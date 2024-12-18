I'm a Michelin-starred chef and this is how I'm inspiring the next generation in Lancashire

She’s got a Michelin star, you’ll have seen her on Great British Menu, and now Lisa Goodwin-Allen is taking on a new role.

The executive chef of Northcote has joined Blackburn College as an ambassador, bringing her expertise and passion to inspire and shape the next generation of catering and hospitality professionals alongside Chef Lecturer, David Lyon.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, from Lancaster, is best known for being executive chef of the Michelin-starred Northcote restaurant. She was also one of four winning chefs on season five of the BBC cooking show 'Great British Menu'.placeholder image
Lisa said: "As an ambassador for Blackburn College, it’s a privilege to be involved in developing people to come into this amazing industry. It’s an honour to be part of galvanising and teaching future talent, and I see this as a great opportunity to inspire the next generation of catering and hospitality professionals."

A spokesman for the college said: “Lisa’s role reflects our commitment to excellence in education, offering students unparalleled insights and opportunities to succeed. Together, we’re raising the bar for hospitality training in Lancashire and beyond.”

The move has been greeted with excitement by scores of people on social media, who claim her involvement will catapult the college to new heights in the hospitality world.

