I'm a Michelin-starred chef and this is how I'm inspiring the next generation in Lancashire
The executive chef of Northcote has joined Blackburn College as an ambassador, bringing her expertise and passion to inspire and shape the next generation of catering and hospitality professionals alongside Chef Lecturer, David Lyon.
Lisa said: "As an ambassador for Blackburn College, it’s a privilege to be involved in developing people to come into this amazing industry. It’s an honour to be part of galvanising and teaching future talent, and I see this as a great opportunity to inspire the next generation of catering and hospitality professionals."
A spokesman for the college said: “Lisa’s role reflects our commitment to excellence in education, offering students unparalleled insights and opportunities to succeed. Together, we’re raising the bar for hospitality training in Lancashire and beyond.”
