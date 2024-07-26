I'm a Lancashire schoolgirl - and I'm starring in Matilda in London's West End

Bea Armitage, age 9 | submit

A nine-year-old girl from Lancashire will soon be treading the boards in London’s West End.

Beatrice Armitage, known as Bea, has secured the role of Amanda Thripp in the prestigious production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda. Bea is scheduled to depart from Stonyhurst this week to commence her rehearsals for the prestigious role.

Since the age of three, Bea's passion for dance has been nurtured by the Mclaren Dance Company and her dedicated ballet tutors. Over the years, she has participated in numerous dance competitions across the country, clinching the title of British cabaret champion at just four years old. At the same age, she impressively earned the runner-up spot in the All-England competition, facing off against competitors up to three years her senior. Bea's talents were further highlighted last year with an appearance on "Britain's Got Talent" and her first professional engagement in the classic musical "Oliver."

This year, Bea earned a scholarship to the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York and was slated to compete in the Youth American Grand Prix in Italy. Despite these exciting opportunities, the chance to perform in London's West End was an offer she couldn't refuse, underscoring her rising star in the world of dance and theatre.

During her time at Stonyhurst, Bea has taken on significant roles, including a lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and a part in the professional staging of Oliver at Leeds Playhouse.