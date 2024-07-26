I'm a Lancashire schoolgirl - and I'm starring in Matilda in London's West End
Beatrice Armitage, known as Bea, has secured the role of Amanda Thripp in the prestigious production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda. Bea is scheduled to depart from Stonyhurst this week to commence her rehearsals for the prestigious role.
Since the age of three, Bea's passion for dance has been nurtured by the Mclaren Dance Company and her dedicated ballet tutors. Over the years, she has participated in numerous dance competitions across the country, clinching the title of British cabaret champion at just four years old. At the same age, she impressively earned the runner-up spot in the All-England competition, facing off against competitors up to three years her senior. Bea's talents were further highlighted last year with an appearance on "Britain's Got Talent" and her first professional engagement in the classic musical "Oliver."
This year, Bea earned a scholarship to the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York and was slated to compete in the Youth American Grand Prix in Italy. Despite these exciting opportunities, the chance to perform in London's West End was an offer she couldn't refuse, underscoring her rising star in the world of dance and theatre.
During her time at Stonyhurst, Bea has taken on significant roles, including a lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and a part in the professional staging of Oliver at Leeds Playhouse.
As Bea undertakes her role in London, she will simultaneously continue her academic studies. "The entire community at Stonyhurst is immensely proud of Bea and her exceptional accomplishment," said Kate Hodkinson, head of drama at Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall. "Her selection for this coveted role underscores her talent and the calibre of drama education at Stonyhurst. We wish her every success in this exciting new chapter and are committed to supporting her throughout her journey."
