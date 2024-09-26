Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Chief Baker on the world famous QE2 is using his career experiences to help support more people into work and gain the skills needed to enter the job market.

Carl Morris, who worked on board the QE2 for three years, is the Job Centre Plus (JCP) Provision Manager at Accrington-based training provider, North Lancs Training Group (NLTG).

Having been with NLTG for more than 21 years, Carl has helped thousands of local people to find new jobs, often using his experience and work ethic to encourage others to take up opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was back in February 1991 when Carl made the "life-changing" decision to leave home and start his career working on one of the most famous cruise ships in the world, the QE2.

At the age of 20, Carl started working the night shift as a Commis Baker, where he would regularly make breakfast rolls, Danish pastries, croissants and much more.

Carl Morris baked for many celebrities including Neil Diamond and Rod Stewart | nw

After moving onto the day shift, where he would prepare bread rolls for lunches and evening meals, Carl was then rewarded with a promotion to Chief Baker, where he became more involved in the planning of shifts, liaising with chefs regarding daily menu items and dietary requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was upon the QE2 that Carl was commissioned to bake bread for legendary singer Neil Diamond, while he also brushed shoulders with many other celebrities on board including Petula Clark, Rod Stewart and former England footballer, David Platt.

As well as visiting some of the most amazing places in the world including New York, Australia, the Norwegian Fjords, the Caribbean and South Asia, it was on the QE2 that Carl would meet his future wife, Sylvia. They met in Boston and have been married for 29 years.

Carl Morris baked for many celebrities including Neil Diamond and Rod Stewart when working on the QE2 | nw

Carl has many fond memories and stories from his time working on one of the world's most famous cruise ships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One specific story jumps out to him. He said: "It was the third or fourth day of the transatlantic cruise and the Captain was giving his midday speech. He usually told us what was happening in the day, whereabouts we were etc, and then he told us we were passing the site where the Titanic sank.

There was a bit of panic on the faces of the passengers, and a few looked out for any icebergs. It was just one of those surreal experiences."

Thirty years on and although Carl's career in baking may have changed focus, he is still a keen baker, and regularly gets involved with initiatives at NLTG including the ‘baking from home lockdown videos' during the COVID-19 pandemic and running slow cooker courses with the Hyndburn Food Pantry.

Carl Morris baked for many celebrities including Neil Diamond and Rod Stewart | nw

Carl said: "Working on the QE2 was the best thing I have done. Not only did I meet my wife, but it also sparked my love for travel."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got to visit some of the most amazing places in the world and worked with people from around 50 different nationalities; so as a young man it was an incredible experience."

"While I am no longer an active baker, I do like to get involved in baking and cooking, both at home and at NLTG. As JCP Provision Manager, it is also great to be able to pass on my experiences to those looking to get into work and start a new career."

You can learn more about NLTG and their Apprenticeships, Study Programmes, Traineeships, Commercial Courses and Courses for Lancashire Job Seekers by visiting www.nltg.co.uk or by calling 01254 395 355.