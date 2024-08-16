Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four times World Superbike champion and former King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty has been teasing a possible return to reality TV.

Carl, who is originally from Blackburn has ruled out a possible appearance on Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing on Ice - but said he would ‘love to go back’ to the jungle for an All-Stars series.

In a recent interview conducted on behalf of Spin Genie, Carl says there’s ‘no chance’ of getting him on the iconic Strictly dance floor, and says he ‘couldn’t do’ Dancing On Ice because of his ‘wobbly knees and dodgy legs’ as he reveals he has been asked to appear on both shows.

Carl also admits it was ‘cringy’ watching famous daughter Claudia on Love Island last year.

Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty stormed to victory on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Back in 2014, and became King of the Jungle after millions of viewers warmed to the World Superbike legend.

But despite being a hugely loved face, Carl has ruled out ever giving another reality TV show a go - but would absolutely make a return to the jungle for an All-Stars version.

Foggy also lifts the lid on his daughter Danielle’s career as an influencer, and marriage to entrepreneur Ross Worswick, who owns brand Couture Club clothing, saying the pair are doing ‘really well’.

Claudia's most recent Instagram post, pictured before attending the launch of Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant with father, Carl Fogarty. Credit: claudiafogarty on Instagram

Speaking exclusively on behalf of Spin Genie, Carl Fogarty says:

Would you try another reality show like Strictly or Dancing on Ice? No, I've been asked to do them over the years. No, you won’t see me in a pink leotard, throwing shapes around the dance floor. No chance! And I couldn’t do Dancing On Ice because I’ve got wobbly knees and dodgy legs from my bike days. I've done the main one and won that so I'll quit now after that.

How did you feel to win, and would you ever be tempted for an All-Stars version? I thought I'd be the first one out. To go the whole way and win, it was mad. I just fell to the floor when they announced me as ‘King of the Jungle.’ I thought: ‘Oh, my God. I’m just an ordinary lad from Blackburn.’ I would do [an All Stars version]. I don't know why, but I’d love to go back.

Your daughter Claudia was on Love Island, how was it to watch that? Oh God. Yeah, don't mention that. She's been alright with that really. She went in hoping it would help her career really and give her something to do and it has done really. So, it kind of works from that point of view. But to be honest it was a bit cringy watching it! It wasn’t great!! And your other daughter Danielle has quite a big profile as an influencer too? Danielle is quite big on Instagram. She's married now and has two kids. She’s an influencer, or whatever they call them! Her husband Ross Worswick, owns the Couture Club clothing brand in the UK. They’re doing really well. He is in Selfridges now around the country. He was on one of the dating shows ten years ago. He was on Ex on the Beach.