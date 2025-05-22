Janice Robinson, Matalan's oldest worker | TikTok

As it celebrates its 40th birthday, home and fashion retailer Matalan has shone the light on it’s oldest employee - who has been there since the very beginning.

Eighty-one-year-old Janice Robinson, has been at the Preston branch since it opened its doors in May 1985 - with no intention of stopping anytime soon.

She said: “When I first walked through those doors, it was like a big aircraft hangar, and I thought, ‘how are we going to fill this?’, but we did!”

Janice’s best friend Bea also works at Matalan in Preston and has been there for 30 years. Because Janice has been at Matalan so long, she now qualifies for a 50 per cent discount on all goods, and loves the stock. And her colleagues love her, with one commenting: “This place wouldn’t be the same without her.

Janice - who started with Matalan’s predecessor Jaymax in 1981, said: “When I first started, they weren’t sure what to pay me, so they said they’d round it up to £1.50 (per hour), then four years later I had a pay rise - £2.23!”

The video, which went out on TikTok, has been liked more than 53,000 times, and shared 6,000 times, with people commenting: “Love Janice, clearly a legend”. One person said: “Ahh I’m a Prestonian and going to visit the store just to meet the amazing Janice!”

Even Aldi’s marketing team have got in on the comments, saying: “Are Janice and Bea open for new besties?” Commenting on her youthful looks, Boots UK said: “81? Janice tell us your secrets!”

Heinz UK said: “No Janice is our new fav”.

History of Matalan

John Hargreaves originally ran a market stall in Liverpool. He set up a business named Jaymax, named after his children - Jason, Jamey and Maxine - before being inspired by a trip to the US to set up Matalan, an out-of-town discount chain, in 1985.

The first branch opened in Bamber Bridge and now Matalan has over 230 stores in the UK, and employs over 16,000 people. John Hargreaves resigned as chairman of Matalan in November 2007, less than a year after taking the company private. The retailer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Missouri Topco Limited, a holding company which is based in Guernsey, and is controlled by the Hargreaves family.