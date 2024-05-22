Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dragon’s Den stars have given prize donations.

A “warrior” teenager has organised a huge dog spectacular from her hospital bed.

Annie Pickup, 15, from Hutton, is currently being treated at the Royal Preston Hospital for symptoms of the rare genetic condition Kabuki Syndrome, but it’s not stopped her directing mum Michelle with instructions for the Bark Life event on June 1.

The event, which will take place from 12-5pm at the Sir Tom Finney Pub in Penwortham, will feature around 15 stalls selling dog food, equipment and merchandise, a dog goorming display, a fun dog show, a visit from Lancashire police dogs, face painting, a barbecue and more.

Annie Pickup, 15, with her dog Bolt

The idea is to raise funds for Support Dogs UK, after Annie found a “superpower” from her therapy dog Bolt - a four-year-old Pomeranian mix. Annie, a pupil at Astley Park School, said: “In recent years I have faced various health issues, and one constant source of support has been my loyal dog, Bolt. He instinctively knows when I'm unwell or out of sight, making him the Robin to my Batman. Bolt brings me immense joy and facilitates my interactions with other people when I'm out and about.”

Over the past few years, Annie has fundraised £1,500 for dog charities and food banks by organising a ‘pawfee’ morning and a ‘howl-aween’ event. Mum Michelle said: “She causes a storm, people adore her. Everyone knows how much she loves her animals and wants to help. She’s on a limited timetable at school due to illness, but her drive is immense.

The Bark Life event

“It’s genuinely her thing. She thinks of all sorts and tells me what needs to be done, ticking it all off.”

The event has been gifted several big prizes for its dog show, including from Dragon’s Den stars Furr Boost and Scoff’s Paper - edible cards for dogs.