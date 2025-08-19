Illegal workers arrested and illicit tobacco seized as barbers, car washes and shops raided in Pendle
The operation targeted car washes, barber shops and convenience stores across the borough.
Illegal working was uncovered at car washes in Brierfield where two people were arrested, and at a barber shop in Nelson where another arrest was made.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Significant quantities of illicit tobacco, cigarettes and vapes were also seized from two shops in Nelson and one in Colne.
In total, four car washes, four barber shops and six convenience stores were visited during the action.
The operation was carried out last week by the Prosper Team and Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team, working alongside Immigration Enforcement, Trading Standards and Pendle Council.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This positive action was taken on the back of information provided by the communities of Pendle.
“We want you to know that we do listen to what you say, and we do act on it.
“We will continue to work with partners to ensure all forms of criminality are dealt with robustly and those engaging in it do not benefit.”
Anyone with concerns about illegal activity in their community can call 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.