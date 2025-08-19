A crackdown on illegal working and illicit sales in Pendle has led to arrests and the seizure of tobacco, cigarettes and vapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation targeted car washes, barber shops and convenience stores across the borough.

Illegal working was uncovered at car washes in Brierfield where two people were arrested, and at a barber shop in Nelson where another arrest was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crackdown on illegal working and illicit sales in Pendle has led to arrests and the seizure of tobacco, cigarettes and vapes | Lancashire Police

Significant quantities of illicit tobacco, cigarettes and vapes were also seized from two shops in Nelson and one in Colne.

In total, four car washes, four barber shops and six convenience stores were visited during the action.

The operation was carried out last week by the Prosper Team and Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team, working alongside Immigration Enforcement, Trading Standards and Pendle Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This positive action was taken on the back of information provided by the communities of Pendle.

“We want you to know that we do listen to what you say, and we do act on it.

“We will continue to work with partners to ensure all forms of criminality are dealt with robustly and those engaging in it do not benefit.”

Anyone with concerns about illegal activity in their community can call 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.