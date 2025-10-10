Illegal cigarettes and tobacco found hidden in European Mini Market in Barnoldswick

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were found hidden in a shop in Lancashire by police.

On Wednesday officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside Trading Standards paid a visit to the European Mini Market in Barnoldswick Town Square.

The shop failed a test purchase, and a subsequent inspection of the shop took place. Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were then found hidden in the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
European Mini Market in Barnoldswick failed a test purchase, and a subsequent inspection of the shop took place. Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were then found hidden in the shop.placeholder image
European Mini Market in Barnoldswick failed a test purchase, and a subsequent inspection of the shop took place. Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were then found hidden in the shop. | Colne and West Craven Police

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “The owners of the shop will be dealt with in due course.

“Police and partner agencies are tackling the issues in Barnoldswick that are highlighted by residents.

“Please do not hesitate to let me know about any other issues you are facing in the West Craven area.”

Related topics:PoliceColneBarnoldswick
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice