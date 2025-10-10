Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were found hidden in a shop in Lancashire by police.

On Wednesday officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, alongside Trading Standards paid a visit to the European Mini Market in Barnoldswick Town Square.

The shop failed a test purchase, and a subsequent inspection of the shop took place. Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were then found hidden in the shop.

European Mini Market in Barnoldswick failed a test purchase, and a subsequent inspection of the shop took place. Illegal cigarettes and tobacco were then found hidden in the shop. | Colne and West Craven Police

A spokesperson for Colne and West Craven Police said: “The owners of the shop will be dealt with in due course.

“Police and partner agencies are tackling the issues in Barnoldswick that are highlighted by residents.

“Please do not hesitate to let me know about any other issues you are facing in the West Craven area.”