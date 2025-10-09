Kiena Dawes abuser, his girlfriend and mum charged with perverting the course of justice
Ryan Wellings, 31, was jailed for six and a half years in January for assaulting and coercing Kiena Dawes, who died on a railway line in Lancashire in 2022.
The mother-of-one left a note claiming he was a "monster" who had attacked her physically and emotionally for more than two years.
During his trial, it was revealed that police were investigating if his mother Lisa Green and girlfriend Emma Croft, 28, allegedly "coached" him on how to give evidence during his six-week trial at Preston Crown Court.
While he was entitled to speak to family and friends, he was not legally allowed to discuss his case with them.
But it had emerged the prosecution had been told about “calls” between the defendant and his mother Lisa Green, and current girlfriend Emma Croft, who had both dutifully attended the trial to support Wellings from the public gallery.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Three people have been charged as part of our investigation into allegations of perverting the course of public justice.
“The acts allegedly occurred between 16th December 2024 and 3rd January 2025 while a criminal trial was ongoing at Preston Crown Court.”
They added: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the following three people have now been charged with committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
“They are: Ryan Wellings, 31, Emma Croft, 28, of Rose Avenue, Blackpool, and Lisa Green, of Haddon Road, Bispham.”
They are all due to appear before magistrates in Preston later this month.