Breaking

Kiena Dawes abuser, his girlfriend and mum charged with perverting the course of justice

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 18:27 BST
A man who abused his vulnerable partner before she killed herself has been charged alongside his mum and girlfriend with perverting the course of justice.

Ryan Wellings, 31, was jailed for six and a half years in January for assaulting and coercing Kiena Dawes, who died on a railway line in Lancashire in 2022.

Most Popular

The mother-of-one left a note claiming he was a "monster" who had attacked her physically and emotionally for more than two years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kiena Dawes abuser Ryan Wellings, his girlfriend and mum have all been charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear before magistrates in Preston later this month. placeholder image
Kiena Dawes abuser Ryan Wellings, his girlfriend and mum have all been charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear before magistrates in Preston later this month. | Lancashire Police

During his trial, it was revealed that police were investigating if his mother Lisa Green and girlfriend Emma Croft, 28, allegedly "coached" him on how to give evidence during his six-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

While he was entitled to speak to family and friends, he was not legally allowed to discuss his case with them.

But it had emerged the prosecution had been told about “calls” between the defendant and his mother Lisa Green, and current girlfriend Emma Croft, who had both dutifully attended the trial to support Wellings from the public gallery.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Three people have been charged as part of our investigation into allegations of perverting the course of public justice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The acts allegedly occurred between 16th December 2024 and 3rd January 2025 while a criminal trial was ongoing at Preston Crown Court.”

They added: “Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the following three people have now been charged with committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

“They are: Ryan Wellings, 31, Emma Croft, 28, of Rose Avenue, Blackpool, and Lisa Green, of Haddon Road, Bispham.”

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The late Kiena Dawesplaceholder image
The late Kiena Dawes | Lancs Police

Ryan Wellings from Bispham was sentenced to six years in prison for assault and coercive and controlling behaviour over a two year period towards his ex partner.

The former landscape gardener, who denied all charges was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court

He was the first defendant to be tried before a jury accused of the unlawful killing of his partner following domestic abuse.

They are all due to appear before magistrates in Preston later this month.

Related topics:PrestonPolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice