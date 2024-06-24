Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cast of Pleasure Beach Resort’s Hot Ice Show received an unexpected visit ahead of their opening night – from none other than Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight boxing champion spent a day at Pleasure Beach with his family over the weekend, but took time out of his visit to speak with the skaters as they prepare for the opening of Hot Ice Eternity on July 4.

This year, 12 of the skaters are performing in Hot Ice for the first time, so Fury shared some invaluable advice on maintaining composure under pressure and preparing for a stellar performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He shared personal anecdotes from his boxing career and emphasised the importance of mental preparation, focus and resilience – qualities that are equally crucial for athletes and performers alike.

“Keeping cool under pressure is all about preparation and mindset,” Fury told the cast. “Whether that’s stepping into the ring or onto the ice, it’s important to keep your cool, trust your training, and believe in yourself. The spotlight can be intimidating, but it’s also your moment to shine.”

The cast of Pleasure Beach Resort’s Hot Ice Show received an unexpected visit ahead of their opening night – from none other than Tyson Fury. | UGC

It’s not the first time Fury has demonstrated his interest in ice skating, having sent a motivational video message to Ryan Thomas ahead of his stint on Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach, added: “We were thrilled to have Tyson Fury pay a visit to our talented Hot Ice cast and his wisdom will be invaluable, particularly for the skaters who are performing for the first time this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the sporting disciplines may be different, the focus and athleticism required to be successful on the ice is incredibly similar to what is required in the ring. Tyson’s words of encouragement have undoubtedly boosted the morale of our cast as they prepare for what promises to be a fantastic opening night.”

Hot Ice combines sport and performance and features 30 of the world’s best figure skaters, including Olympic skaters and stars of BBC’s Dancing on Ice.

This year’s production, Hot Ice Eternity, runs from July 4 until September 7.

It has a mixture of evening or matinee performances, and guests who have an eTicket for Pleasure Beach can see the matinee performance on the day of their visit for free.