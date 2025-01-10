I won't give up looking for Bear even though it's been a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While many people are looking forward to the New Year, for one family it serves as a reminder of a heartbreaking loss.

This time last year Catherine Bamber and her family were celebrating their dog Bear’s second birthday, now however on his third they are still in the dark as to his whereabouts one year on.

The shattered Cleveleys family whose black and tan Lakeland Terrier went missing in January 2024 are still offering £10,000 for his safe return thanks to the generosity of strangers.

Catherine Bamber says no amount of time will stop her looking for Bear. | Catherine Bamber

Bear, was last seen on Wednesday, January 10 2024, in Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am.

The beloved family member who is chipped and also has a docked tail is the best friend of their 24-year-old daughter Ellie who has additional needs so they are desperate to get him home. His mum Alice is also pining for him.

The family believe he was taken and have relentlessly campaigned with #BringBearHome on various social media accounts, put pictures of him on cars, done video appeals - none of which have sadly proven fruitful.

Have you seen black and tan Lakeland Terrier Bear? | Catherine Bamber

Catherine said: “This week is Bear’s third birthday. He vanished the day after his second birthday and this is going to be a really difficult couple of days for the family so please keep them in your thoughts.

“Wherever you are Bear, we hope you are somewhere warm and safe with someone who loves you.

“We wish we could tell them it's your special day. Happy birthday beautiful boy from your army.”

Strictly stars Curtis and AJ Pritchard also lent their voices in a video appeal last May asking for the public’s help in locating him, while Catherine herself has also put out numerous appeals.

Addressing the camera, AJ, who appeared on series 20 of I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here said: "Ellie's dog has unfortnately been stolen which is horrific so please like and share and bring Bear Home."

Former Love Island star Curtis added: "If you know anything or have heard anything please let them know."

She added: “It’s a daily shock to the system as we awaken and realise that Bear isn’t where he should be.

“A piece of us is lost , his absence felt in every moment, in every breath. The ache never goes away. Our hearts have a big Bear shaped void.

“Search your conscience - come forward - in confidence- take the 10K. Be the one to reunite our family and Bring Bear Home.

“We will never give up, searching. Someone, somewhere knows who has him.”

Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 07867725548.