Blackpool’s Big Blue Hotel is celebrating it’s 22nd birthday - with a special award and some interesting stats.

The iconic venue in South Shore, which is part of the Pleasure Beach Resort, has received the Trip Advisors’ Travellers Choice Award 2025, which is based on genuine feedback from anyone who has visited the hotel and left an authentic, first-hand review on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

The iconic hotel in South Shore has been recognised for decades for its bright blue exterior and great family value. For its milestone moment, the hotel has revealed some interesting statistics about its 22nd year so far:

Big Blue Hotel has welcomed over 100,000 guests in the last 12 months

97,600 sausages were served during breakfast service

54,545 dishes were crafted and served in the hotel’s restaurant

At the bar, 17,872 glasses of wine, champagne, and prosecco were poured

686 cappuccinos, 740 lattes, and 671 cups of breakfast tea were enjoyed by guests seeking the perfect pick-me-up

Clifton Drive, Blackpool. | Google

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate another birthday at the Big Blue Hotel. The numbers speak volumes about the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our guests. It’s been a privilege to create so many special moments, and we’re excited to continue delivering exceptional experiences in the years ahead."

The Big Blue Hotel is known for its views of Pleasure Beach’s rides, exceptional service, and family-friendly atmosphere. It has a variety of rooms including family suites, complete with bunk-beds and game consoles for children. The hotel has a VIP entrance to the park, and guests staying at the Big Blue or its sister luxury hotel, Boulevard, can enter the park for free with a one-shot ride ticket for the last hour of the day.

The hotel has various offers to suit different types of travellers, and can be booked online at https://www.bigbluehotel.com/