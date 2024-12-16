I was a dancer in the new Wicked movie with Ariana Grande
Reagan Masterson, 16, plays a dancer in the movie which stars Ariana Grande and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.
He applied for the role and auditioned against thousands to secure a place in the movie with 13 others in his section before rehearsing on set in London for four weeks.
Wicked tells the story of a young woman named Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) who is misunderstood because of her green skin, who forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande) a student with an unflinching desire for popularity.
Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroad as their lives begin to take very different paths.
What did he make of Ariana?
“She is lovely and so tiny in real life.”
Reagan is no stranger to starring in big movies after securing a role in Matilda the Musical alongside A list actors Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham.
The former Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School pupil who was 14 at the time applied for an audition for a role in the film after spotting an advert on social media during lockdown.
He now trains at Wilkes Academy performing arts group in Swindon after receiving a full scholarship.
Proud mother Rhonda said: “He is doing so well and is the first in the family to dip his toes into the acting world.
"From an early age I tried to get him into football but he was always performing and doing cartwheels and hanging upside down. He is very unique.
“He loved drama at school and everyone used to say he will be on TV one day.”
