Lancashire Post editor Vanessa Sims is a busy mum-of-three always on the luck out for great places to entertain the children. Here's what she thought of the new Jungle World in Leyland.

Sound the klaxon! Parents I've found it - the ultimate play centre for that extra special treat.

I've got to be honest it took me a couple of minutes to find Jungle World as the final part of the journey feels like you're driving into a private business premises.

But as I pulled into the car park I could tell it was going to be epic.

Having three little ones under the age 3 - finding somewhere stimulating enough for the three year old and engaging enough for the 1 year old can be hard.

But at Jungle World they have hit the nail on the head.

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

The only way I can describe it - is a play area within a play area.

There is something for everyone - even older children. From ball pools, mini slides and climbing frames to huge slides, trapolines and go karts.

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

As we walked in - the shiny newness of the venue was clear to see. The children were in awe trying to take in everything there is to see.

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

The theme is obviously the jungle - and everywhere you go you see it. From stuffed jungle animals in the ball pools to snakes wrapped around the frames.

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

After quickly dumping our stuff and taking our shoes off we got stuck in.

As I started to explore I could see within the soft play frame - there were special areas built with in it including a trampoline, go karting ring, a football pitch and even more ball pools,

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

In a really nice touch management had teen staff acting as chaperones to children helping them to navigate their way around.

My little ones loved it. The baby even wanted to get into the big frame and explore - which obviously meant I had to go too.

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

The trampoline was an absolute crowd pleaser - youngsters young and old were drawn to it like moths to a flame.

90 percent of the venue is a play area but it is bright, clean and welcoming.

After playing for an hour we sat down to eat. We ordered three children's meals - 2 pizzas and a chicken nuggets for the kids and we were impressed with what arrived.

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

We were expecting little child size pizzas but instead we got two 11 inch cheese and tomato pizzas.

The children really enjoyed it and after working up an appetite were more than compliant when it came to eating their favourite foods.

Jungle World, Leyland is the ultimate play centre

With the venue being new and getting rave reviews it is attracting lots of visitors which mean it is really busy. But a visit is essential.

As our time was up and the children started to say their goodbyes to their favourite animals - including a huge pony sized ride on lion - it was clear to see from their sweaty, red faces Jungle World had been a real hit.

We for one will definitely be going back!