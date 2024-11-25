Blackpool has made its name as a great place for a night that won’t break the bank.

And while bargain prices bring in the crowds, cheap pints and shots are not always the order of the day.

But there is one place in Blackpool - that prides itself on quality and offering customers something they can’t get elsewhere.

And that’s the Beach House. If you’re looking for real quality and a touch of class then this is the instagrammable venue for you.

Beach House Bistro in Blackpool. | UGC

It was a bitterly cold Wednesday evening in November, snow was in the air and as we walked to the Promenade I wondered if staying at home might have been a better choice.

But as I turned the corner onto the Prom I was amazed about how full of life town was.

Christmas by the Sea was in full swing and the sound of laughter, giggles and music filled the air.

The illuminations were shining bright and cars full of doring children were gazing at the lights above.

Beach House Blackpool winter menu taster evening | Beach House Blackpool winter menu taster evening

Arriving at the Beach House I was immediately taken aback at just how busy it was for a bleak Wednesday evening.

The friendly staff offered me and my friend Rachael a warm welcome and, in what felt like just seconds, we were handed a glass of bubbly.

It’s clear to see the owners Hagop & Cheryl Tchobanian pride themselves on using quality produce and good customer service.

Owners Hagop and Cheryl Tchobanian said: “Beach House is an extension of our own home. | UGC

In the ambient lighting, subtle decor and music you could be mistaken in thinking you’ve walked into a bar in the centre of Manchester or Liverpool.

The main event of the evening and the reason for my visit was to try the new menu.

And wow what a taste sensation it was.

First we tried the homemade hummus and rustic breadsticks. This was a real triumph. This dish could persuade even those not a fan of the humble chickpea to reconsider their stance.

Then came the homemade guacamole and nachos. The dish was elevated to new heights for me and was bursting with flavour.

Some of the wonderful food at the Beach House in Blackpool | nw

Executive Chef, Diego Martinez, really is a culinary wizard.

We were treated to fiery Tapas dishes and fresh seafood - octopus - expertly grilled to perfection on the authentic Josper charcoal oven.

But the star of the show has to be the tender and tasty Chicken Bara Bara - named after the clever chef who created it.

The star of the show at the Beach House Chicken Bara Bara | nw

The best way of describing it was like a giant vol-au-vents - with a light and fluffy puff pastry case filed to the brim with succulent chicken and mushrooms in a gorgeous creamy sauce.

I’ve never seen anything like it. It is a real taste experience you can’t get anywhere else.

We chatted to Hagop and Cheryl who are clearly full of passion for the venue and their customers.

Beach House Blackpool winter menu taster evening | nw

Cheryl told me they had even travelled as far as France to hand-pick the best wines for the bar and how they pride themselves on stocking quality bottles that cannot be purchased in other venues or supermarkets in the town.

It’s been a little while since I’d been in the Beach House but I was as taken with this visit as I was the first time I went.

It’s the perfect place to go for a special birthday or celebration or just for some good quality food and drink on a Saturday night.

I for one will be back really soon - if only to enjoy one of their signature cocktails and a Chicken Bara Bara.

To book a table at the Beach House call 01253 749899 or email [email protected]