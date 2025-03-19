As someone who was brought up on Pac-Man the computer game, I jumped at the chance to experience a live version ahead of its official opening this Friday in Manchester.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Pac-Man is a yellow coloured creature whose goal is to eat all 240 dots and the four Energizers within a maze, while steering clear of the four Ghost Monsters that roam around the maze.

I tried the Pac-Man live experience in Manchester and can't wait to go back. | UGC

The player uses the control stick to move Pac-Man up, down, left and right across the maze walls.

Armed with my water bottle and sportswear, not knowing what to expect from the live version, I make my way down to the Arcade Arena.

Upon arrival I was greeted with super friendly and helpful staff who offered me a slushie drink while I waited on more people to come and join in the game.

We were then split into two teams of three by our Pac Master and made our way into the maze with our Pac vests.

The game is over 12 rounds. | UGC

The Arcade Arena features two impressive PAC-MAN mazes projected onto the floor, with dynamic visuals stretching from floor and walls, to transport participants directly into the nostalgic arcade atmosphere.

The vests were equipped with advanced tracking technology, allowing them to collect power pellets, evade the iconic ghosts - Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde, and accumulate points across 12 thrilling levels.

The experience itself completely immerses you into a Pac-Man-like state, running around the maze trying to gobble up points while avoiding those pesky ghosts which can double up and get faster at any given time.

You are also trying to get one up on your teammates by jumping on the prizes before they get to them.

The game is also geared for everyone, whether it be for a work bonding session or a fun day out with the family.

Another bonus is that no gym is needed after as you more than get your steps in throughout the game which lasts around an hour.

While I didn’t top the leaderboard, I left feeling excited for making a new date for when I will be returning to play again with my friends as I haven’t had so much fun in ages!

Standard tickets are now available for £35 per person, with sessions lasting approximately 60 minutes, including 30 minutes of gameplay. The experience is designed for teams of up to eight players, making it an ideal outing for families, friends, and nostalgia enthusiasts.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in collaboration with Little Lion Entertainment, will launch the Pac-Man live experiencde to the public this Friday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pacmanlive.co.uk.