I tried the Oreo Coca-Cola - here's why it's a disappointment
I had a look at getting hold of it, but couldn’t see any locally. Instead, I did pick up a limited edition Oreo flavoured Coke Zero.
While I can fully understand why you’d put lemon or lime, or even cherry with your Coke, I can’t get my head around this combination. They don’t seem natural bedfellows, but hey, I’m open to being wrong.
But sadly, I wasn’t. It’s a weird - and underwhelming combination. The drink looks exactly like you’d expect a Coke Zero to, but the smell and the taste are very much like another American drink you’ve probably already tasted - cream soda.
To me, it was just very sweet and artificial tasting. I was trying really hard to pick out some Oreo tastes, but apart from a general sweetness, nope. If you blindfolded me and asked what I was drinking, I’d say cream soda. Sorry, for me, this can stay limited edition.
Watch the video for my full review.
