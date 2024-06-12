Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People have strong opinions on this one.

Never one to miss out on something new and a little controversial, I wanted to see what I thought of the Farmfoods Air Fryer range that is dividing the internet.

People have hailed the £2.49 frozen bag of Salt and Pepper Pork Ribs With Chips as “amazing” and “well worth trying”, while others say the packaging reminds them of Fairy Liquid and they can “see it being a bit rough”.

I set off to my nearest Farmfoods to track it down. After quite a while scanning the (many) freezers, I spotted it, nestled in with other meals from the range - kebab meat and sweet and sour chicken with chips - all for the same price.