I tried the cocktail delivery service run by a Leyland bar - here's what I honestly thought
I’ve had worse jobs...
I couldn’t do a story about a cocktail delivery service and not try it out.
No. 55 bar is offering the service to people in a three (ish) mile radius of the venue in Hough Lane, Leyland.
They had huge success with the scheme over lockdown and have recently brought it back, now that economic times have changed.
There’s a minimum order of four plus a £2 delivery charge, so my order came to £26. Was it worthwhile? Watch the video to see what I thought.
