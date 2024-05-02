Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Handmade, luxury cocktails delivered straight to my door? Yes please!

No. 55 in Hough Lane, Leyland, is offering a range of 12 signature cocktails - including favourites such as pina coladas, mojitos and Long Island iced teas - as well as their own ‘Bounty Bar’ and ‘Sweetshop’ creations - if you live within a three mile radius.

The service was first introduced during lockdown when people were not able to leave their homes, and the bar was making between 2,000 and 2,500 cokctails for delivery every weekend. But as restructions were lifted and people wanted to get out again, deliveries ceased in 2022.

Some of the cocktails available for delivery

Now, with economic times slightly different, operations director Fred Yupet has brought it back - and it’s going down a storm. He said: “Now, with how the economy is, people are not as motivated to go out again, so we thought it might be a decent idea to bring the deliveries back. We put a post out online to see if people would be interested, and the answer was yes - they loved the idea.”

Some of the most popular choices are the Sweetshop and Bounty Bar - with real Bounty chocolate in it - with the range expected to extend seasonally at Hallowe’en and Christmas.

Cocktail delivery menu

How does it work?

If you live in within a three-mile radius of the bar, you can look at the menu on the bar’s Facebook page, then message your order via messenger. A member of staff will reply with bank transfer details, or you can pay in cash on delivery. Each drink costs £6, there is a minimum order of four cocktails, and a £2 delivery charge. Each cocktail is made freshly, and dispatched in hourly slots - chosen by the customer.

For delivery

The service is usually available from 5-9pm on Fridays and from 2-9pm on Sundays. On Bank Holiday weekends, such as this weekend, the service also runs on Sunday and Monday.